Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

