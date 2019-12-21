Zebi Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Liquid and Hotbit. Zebi has a market capitalization of $289,056.00 and $293.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

