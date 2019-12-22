$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

