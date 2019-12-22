$0.47 EPS Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Re/Max posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Re/Max by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 967,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after buying an additional 188,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Re/Max by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 88,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

