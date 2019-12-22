$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Invesco posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

IVZ stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

