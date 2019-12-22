$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

