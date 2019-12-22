58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

WUBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of WUBA opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth $230,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 58.com in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

