$692.05 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $692.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.17 million and the lowest is $682.41 million. Donaldson reported sales of $703.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 565,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $16,423,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,420,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $7,067,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

