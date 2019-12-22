$8.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to report sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.24 billion and the lowest is $8.66 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.19 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $35.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

