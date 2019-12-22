8i Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) Trading Down 0.7%

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 8i Enterprises Acquisition stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

8i Enterprises Acquisition

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

