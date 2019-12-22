AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.AAR also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.