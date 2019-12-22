Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.34 on January 24th

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.94. The stock has a market cap of $359.76 million and a PE ratio of -373.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

