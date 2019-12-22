Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Shares Down 0.5%

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.45), 57,685 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 million and a P/E ratio of 38.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $4.90. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

In related news, insider Mark White purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($51,960.01).

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.