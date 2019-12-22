ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.70 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

