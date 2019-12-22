Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.