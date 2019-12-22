Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 267,704 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 304.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,762,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.