Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.66-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.808-46.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.92 billion.Accenture also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.60-7.84 EPS.

Shares of ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.24.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

