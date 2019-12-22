Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.24.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

