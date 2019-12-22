Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $219.00 at KeyCorp

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $208.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,638,549.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 60.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

