Adam L. Miller Sells 8,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,793,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,473,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 361.19 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.