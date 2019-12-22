Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

