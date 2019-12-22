Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

AERI stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

