AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $431,482.72 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AeroVironment by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

