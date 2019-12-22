Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.84.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.