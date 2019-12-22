AgaveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.59 Million (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $27,323.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00186765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.01201569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin's official website is www.agavecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

