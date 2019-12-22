Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

