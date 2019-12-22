Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.72

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.72 and traded as high as $77.90. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 640,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$58,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,563,833. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.61, for a total transaction of C$816,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,179,471.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $2,637,183.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

