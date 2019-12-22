Agrimin (ASX:AMN) Trading Up 2.2%

Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.47 ($0.33), approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The firm has a market cap of $87.10 million and a PE ratio of -42.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.56.

In other Agrimin news, insider Alec Pismiris 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

Agrimin Company Profile (ASX:AMN)

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

