Aladdin Price Tops $0.0003 (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex. Aladdin has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02623928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00570482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00644083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013969 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,382,905,587 tokens. Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BitForex and BITKER. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

