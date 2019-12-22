Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. Nomura reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.28.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $115.93 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,018,000 after purchasing an additional 657,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,508,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.