Altagas Ltd (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ALA opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

