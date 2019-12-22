Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 3,631 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMBA stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

