Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. Ambarella has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $218,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,072 shares of company stock worth $1,559,497. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

