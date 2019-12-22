American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) PT Raised to $11.00 at SunTrust Banks

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

