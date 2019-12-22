American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

