American Vanguard Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

NYSE:AVD opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.