Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post ($0.23) EPS

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $167,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.