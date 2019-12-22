Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.79 million and the highest is $33.56 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $127.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $133.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.66 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.50. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

