Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $871,130. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

