Analysts Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $221,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

