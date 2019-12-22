Analysts Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,702 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chegg by 8.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 475.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,990,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 518,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

