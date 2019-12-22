AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) were up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, approximately 60,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 92,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million and a PE ratio of -15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

About AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

