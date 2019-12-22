Andy Ballard Sells 1,400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.36 and its 200 day moving average is $263.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.46.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.