Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $33.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,007. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

