Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of APY opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.24. Apergy has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

