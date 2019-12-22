Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report sales of $100.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.84 million to $104.70 million. Aphria posted sales of $16.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $458.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.27 million to $489.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $628.93 million, with estimates ranging from $451.19 million to $730.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

APHA opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the second quarter valued at $48,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 416,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 870.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 180,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

