Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of APO stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -952.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 37.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

