Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.39

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.39 and traded as high as $46.55. Aqua America shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 60,375 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Aqua America by 24.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 157,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aqua America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 287,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

