Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

