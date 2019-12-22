Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) vs. PAVmed (OTCMKTS:PAVM) Head-To-Head Comparison

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -178.32% Arch Therapeutics N/A -6,284.73% -142.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

PAVmed presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.84%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 608.68%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than PAVmed.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats PAVmed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

